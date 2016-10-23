23°
News

Death threat to mayor, hospital staff assault heard in court

Ross Irby
| 23rd Oct 2016 3:09 PM
Peter Midgely leaves the Gladstone court precinct after getting bail.
Peter Midgely leaves the Gladstone court precinct after getting bail. Ross Irby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BENARABY man Peter Midgely who made threats to kill the mayor or stab council staff over a bus pass issue, went back before a Gladstone court to be resentenced over the matter because of a court administrative error.

His sentence imposed back in August 2015 was vacated. Midgely again pleaded guilty to using a telephone service to make threats to kill then mayor Gail Sellers√ in January 2015 - the matter now dealt with under Commonwealth provisions.

The threats were made to an employee of a community agency in 2015 between January 14-17.

>> Pot smoking bodybuilder wants to be on a 'prison farm'

>> Teen couple on stealing spree with baby's pram

Midgely received the same sentence of three months jail, suspended for 12 months after the court heard his threats had been made because the public could no longer access the school bus into Gladstone.

Midgely, 42, a disability support pensioner, also pleaded guilty to new charges that arose when arrested riding his small moped unlicensed and with no helmet on June 22.

He had ended up in a fracas in Emergency at Gladstone Hospital in which he shut a medico inside a room, the court heard.

Midgely pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink driving on June 1 (.108), driving unlicensed (suspended) on June 22, fail to provide a breath specimen for analysis, two counts of obstruct police, serious assault/obstruct of person acting in aid of police, and wilful damage to a hospital oxygen machine.

Peter Midgely leaves the Gladstone court precinct after getting bail.
Peter Midgely leaves the Gladstone court precinct after getting bail. Ross Irby

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said Midgely was verbally abusive and unsteady on his feet when stopped by police at 4.40pm on June 22 while riding unlicensed on the Gladstone Benaraby Road.

When told to provide a breath test he walked away and said: "You're gonna have to catch me."

Sergeant Stevens said he tried to grab a fence when a constable handcuffed him, then refused to get into the police car.

Sgt Stevens said he looked as if he was about to head-butt one officer, tensed up and began kicking his legs at an officer before being taken to the ground.

"He says he will kill them (officers) if he had a chance," Sgt Stevens said.

Midgely was taken by ambulance to the hospital after receiving grazes to his face and shoulder.

Asked to supply a blood sample for analysis, Midgely told medico's "you can shove your blood sample up your a***".

Sgt Stevens said Midgely slammed a door shut which jammed, and a doctor was stuck inside with him.

He then yelled verbal abuse at police through the glass panel but police forced the door open.

The court was told Midgely was agitated and kicked a mobile oxygen machine into a police officer striking his leg and arm, a machine cord snapped.

Sgt Stevens said Midgely had three drink drives in three years and six in 13 years and for a man who shows such blatant disregard he was reaching the point where a suspended jail term should be imposed.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said he suffered with alcohol issues which got him into trouble but did have periods of abstinence.

Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced him to three months jail over the traffic and hospital matters, immediately suspended for 15 months in which time he must not reoffend.

Fined $1350 he was disqualified from driving for two years.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  assault gladstonemagistratescourt gladstone magistrates court threat

Thousands frock up for Ferguson Park's Cox Plate Day: Photos

Thousands frock up for Ferguson Park's Cox Plate Day: Photos

Saturday’s Cox Plate Day saw punters dressed to the nines take to Gladstone Turf Club for a day of racing fun.

Death threat to mayor, hospital staff assault heard in court

Peter Midgely leaves the Gladstone court precinct after getting bail.

Peter Midgely made threats to kill former mayor Gail Sellers

UPDATE 3.40PM: Missing boy reunited with family

Police seek assistance to find boy

'Big relief': Emergency service boost with $150K fire station

START YOUR ENGINES: First officers Danny Devers, Errol Noye, Jason Polzin, Judy Ferrari, Colleen Yarrow, David Kretschmer, Jeremey Banks and Ron Barker from around the region hold up their keys to eight new Yellow Rural Fire Trucks.

"We've got it now and we won't give it up”

Local Partners

Thousands frock up for Ferguson Park's Cox Plate Day: Photos

Saturday’s Cox Plate Day saw punters dressed to the nines take to Gladstone Turf Club for a day of racing fun.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

'Best markets yet': Big sales at CBD markets: Photos

Jess Fairall and Krista Verlis at the Gladstone City Farmer's Markets.

The Gladstone CBD came alive today.

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Tim Finn headlining at Airlie Beach Music Festival

Music veteran Tim Finn from New Zealand will headline the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Tim Finn: "It's the kind of festival that artists love"

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Bob Dylan has been labelled "impolite and arrogant" for failing to leave a statement following his Nobel Prize win.

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Salma Hayek: 'Trump planted story because I turned him down'

Actor Salma Hayek is the latest woman who says U.S presidential nominee Donald Trump acted inappropriately.

Salma Hayek latest woman to accuse Trump of misconduct

Brisbane snake catcher shows who's the Boss

Brisbane snake catcher Julia Baker returns in season two of Snake Boss.

Hit show Snake Boss is back for another season

The Summer that Melted Everything

See what happens when you invite the devil to town

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar winner almost drowned in Galapagos

Outstanding Ocean Views &amp; Private Location on a 2022m2 Block - Now is the time to buy Blue Chip property!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $419,000

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

GREAT FAMILY HOME...QUALITY LOCAL BUILD...UNBELIEVABLE VALUE

23 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $370,000

New to market is this family-friendly four bedroom home on 794m2, which will cater for even the largest of families. This modern lowset designed home provides...

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

LOWSET, MODERN, BRICK HOME AWAITS ITS NEW FAMILY!

6 Dampier Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $340,000

This contemporary, lowest, brick home has plenty to offer the growing family and will not disappoint. With polished tiles throughout, an abundance of natural light...

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

Enough space for the whole family!

44 Ferguson Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $275,000

Have you been searching for a family home with ample space inside and out? If your answer was yes, I have the perfect home for you! This spacious family home is...

OCEAN VIEWS- PERFECT LIFSTYLE!

Unit 28/22 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 2 1 $249,000

Have you been looking for the ultimate investment? Or maybe you've been looking for a low maintenance home close to the CBD and only a seconds walk to the beach...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

BOYNE ISLAND - LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

8 Ballook Street, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each ... $90,000

Here is your opportunity to buy one or both adjoining allotments each 645m2 in size. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne island and but approx.

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

Push to sell homes that flooded Gladstone's market

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

URGENT push to cash-up first home buyers investing in Gladstone.

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.