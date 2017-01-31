DEAR PREMIER: What Gladstone residents want to ask Palaszczuk Gov

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at the Queensland ALP's 53rd state conference on the Gold Coast, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be in Gladstone on Thursday and Friday because she is "listening to Queenslanders".

The Palaszczuk Government has left its Brisbane headquarters on a central Queensland road trip that includes three days in Rockhampton starting yesterday.

While in Rockhampton she invited eight community group representatives for dinner after State Cabinet met last night.

There won't be a dinner here but the premier has agreed to meet with The Observer and answer a series of questions.

"As Premier, I am listening to Queenslanders. It is a hallmark of my Government that we deliver in consultation with Queenslanders," the Premier said.

So we've put the call out to our readers to find out what they'd like to know from the leader of our state.

The key question we will be asking is what the state government can do to save jobs at Boyne Island Smelter as it continues its negotiations with state-owned power companies.

Listed here is a collection of other questions we've received from our readers and we invite more for a final list:

Craig Jenkins: What infrastructure investment is coming to Gladstone? What is the government's commitment to jobs in Gladstone? Why don't we get a bigger share of royalties for region with the amount of money Gladstone makes for Queensland and Australia?

Sharon Fiechtner: Council has debt of $170m after the biggest boom ever. Why? Gladstone is in a mess, what can you do to help?

Steve Roberts: When are we going to fisheries return back here as Gladstone has the highest per capita boat ownership and no fisheries officers based here?

Owen Colin: Why are they giving money to Adani for infrastructure? There's plenty of Aussie companies that could be funded.

Kimberly Melksham: When "local jobs are created" why can't locals get them? My husband is a local and has had to move away for a job.

Lisa Warman: Why are so many welfare people getting paid to move here when there are already so many people out of work?

Steven Boase: What have you done for Queensland?

