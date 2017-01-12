Daring fisher flashes his catch

RYAN Elliott, you dared us to print your photo in the paper, so here you go!

When we asked for fishing photos for Darryl Branthwaite's outdoor fishing column, we didn't expect this fishing flasher. We don't think "Dags” would appreciate it in his column, but we couldn't resist the dare down here.

So, which one in this photo is the catch of the day?

We're not even sure if Ryan has already been snappered up yet or just that the red emperor has no clothes.

Or was it just that his mates had reefed his kit off for the picture?

We've got a feeling Ryan is as proud of his tackle as he is of this fish he caught at Masthead Island back in January last year.

We can't even tell you what he caught it with. Was it cockle, squid or maybe it was a worm?

We've got to say it was a pretty irresponsible thing for Ryan to do ... he should have at least put a bit more sunscreen on.

But well played Ryan, we salute you for your daring and we thank you for using a fish big enough to make this a picture we could still publish.