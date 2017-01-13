Dad dragged through garden, punched in face by son

DESPITE being pushed, punched and dragged by his adult son, a Gladstone father was in court to support him during sentencing.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the pair had been drinking at home on October 6 when an argument broke out, and the 33-year-old became "aggravated".

He pushed his 54-year-old dad, dragged him across the verandah and through a garden, and punched him in the face.

The son's girlfriend locked him outside after pulling him off the father, who suffered cuts and bruises.

In an earlier incident at Deception Bay on May 11, the pair had again been drinking before the son helped his father to bed.

He then became aggressive towards a third man, pushing him, verbally abusing him and clenching his fists.

That man left the house and later returned to find furniture strewn and broken, and curtains torn down.

The son was found with a cut to his head and swollen arm, with a hammer and glass bottle next to him.

These facts were read out in court, as the son pleaded guilty to two contraventions of a domestic violence order, and two unrelated dishonesty offences.

He had previously been convicted of contravening a domestic violence order in March.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said the man was a medicated schizophrenic, who acted out when mixing alcohol with his medication.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said even if it was a private family dispute, domestic violence of any kind was to be deplored.

She sentenced the man to nine months in prison with immediate parole, having already served 99 days in custody, and ordered him to pay $599 in restitution for stolen goods.

He was released to live with his father.