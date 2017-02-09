Dad called 'disgusting' for feeding daughter in shopping centre parents' room

THE father of a seven- week-old baby was horrified when he was told by a mother he was "disgusting” for taking his newborn child into the parents' room at Caneland Central shopping centre.

Proud dad Damien Leeson was at the shopping centre with his new family on Sunday, when little Harpah was due for a nappy change and a feed.

"I got into the (parents') room, gave her a change and started feeding her when a mother walked in with her son. She looked at me and said 'that's disgusting to see a full grown man in a parents' room with a little girl' and (the woman said) that I'm 'a dirty old (expletive)',” he said.

"She took her son to the toilet and then, as she walked out, she said to her friend who was waiting outside, 'there's a dirty old man in the parents room', and the friend replied with 'yeah that's (expletive) up'.”

Mr Leeson was left speechless, and couldn't believe another parent would publicly shame him for simply looking after his daughter.

"I'm quite a hands-on dad, dirty nappies, feeding, anything I can do,” he said.

"My wife was there too and we just looked at each other in shock. I was doing the right thing.”

After sharing his experience on Facebook, Mr Leeson's post was soon flooded with hundreds of comments from other parents who had been through similar ordeals.

"I had heaps of other dads comment, saying 'that's normal mate', 'get used to it' and that they get dirty looks and comments all the time.

"Some were just local but others were from all the way in Townsville and Brisbane.

"I just posted for myself to see if any other males I knew had been through the same thing, but to then see so many other dads share similar encounters - it was disturbing really.”

One Mackay mother, Gina Dixon, responded to Mr Leeson's post, saying her partner was aggressively walked in on by a woman while changing his son's nappy late last year.

"She stormed in and asked him what he was doing and if the baby was okay; he wasn't crying or anything, it was totally out of order,” Ms Dixon said. "You can't just assume because he's a man that he's doing the wrong thing, it's not right.”

Another woman, Natalee Stencel, said her partner often felt uncomfortable if he had to enter a parents' room alone and prefers if she goes with him.

"My hubby is very hands-on, when he is home. He believes that's his time to be a dad and rarely gives me the chance to change bub's bum or feed him... but when it comes to the parents' room he always feels uncomfortable and likes me to be with him,” she said.

"I never understood why until I read this (Mr Leeson's post), how can someone think it's inappropriate for a dad to do the right thing and change and feed his daughter?”

After being flooded with support and stories from other parents, Mr Leeson said he wouldn't let the experience stop him from carrying out his fatherly duties.

"I'm still going to keep taking my daughter to the parents room and trying my hardest to be a good dad,” he said. "Males are there to look after their kids too, it's not just the mum's duty.

"I hope other dads will keep their chin up and not worry about those comments and looks, just keep doing what you're doing and stay involved with your kids.”

A Caneland spokesperson said the centre's parents' rooms could be used by men and women who needed to tend to their children.