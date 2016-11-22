'Devastated': Future of Gladstone region club looking grim

ALMOST ON ITS KNEES: Miriam Vale's Magpies James Bagnall against Burnett Heads Cutters. Unfortunately this image is symbolic to what may happen to the Magpies.

THE Miriam Vale Magpies are at the cross-roads yet again and their future in the Northern Districts Rugby League competition looks grim.

That is unless several objectives are to be met at crisis annual general meeting that the club will hold at the Miriam Vale Hotel conference room this Friday at 7pm.

The Magpies survived to play this season, but failed to win a game and suffered heavy defeats.

Life member Owen Harms said the community will be devastated if the worse-case scenario happens.

"2016 saw the club have its first forfeit in the last 16 years and the club limped through the season suffering heavy defeats and failing to win a game for the year," Harms said.

"The president, treasurer and secretary positions are up for grabs and if a committee is not formed this Friday night the club will fold."

There is the option for the club to play in another league, but Harms said the meeting attendance numbers is key.

"In addition to forming a committee, crucial debate will be held as to what the future hold for the club and in which competition they should nominate in an effort to field a side, or should the club pursue amalgamation with another entity," Harms explained.

"Either way a poor turnout at the AGM will almost certainly be the nail in the coffin for the Magpies after a long and distinguished record spanning generations."

Meanwhile Agnes Water Marlins' future looks almost assured after their AGM was held last Sunday.

NDRL chairman Neil Redfern told the Observer that while he has not yet received any correspondence from the Marlins, he is confident all positions for the committee have been filled.

He was less confident with the Magpies.

"They did meet their obligations in 2016 and they have been a great supporting club for many years and hopefully they will see it through after Friday night's meeting," Redfern said.

The Marlins could not be contacted for comment.