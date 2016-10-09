Cyclone season around the corner

QUEENSLANDERS will busily prepare their homes and families for the cyclone season as part of next week's RACQ Get Ready Week, and Gladstone Region residents are encouraged to join them.

Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said an important step was to compile an emergency kit of non-perishable food and water, hygiene and medical needs, batteries, copies of important documents, protective clothing, tools and other essentials.

He also urged residents to "safeguard their home by removing loose items from their yard and arranging the trimming of overhanging branches and repair of unsound structures".