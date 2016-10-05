Cutting-edge cancer-cell-biology research sparks teacher interest

ENERGISED: Tannum Sands State High School teacher Elizabeth Bell (third from left) attends the SPARQ-ed cancer-cell-biology workshop for regional teachers.

A TANNUM Sands teacher hopes to bring extra enthusiasm and knowledge to her science classes after experiencing the state's most cutting-edge cancer-cell-biology research.

Elizabeth Bell joined more than 15 teachers from regional Queensland schools in a week-long medical-research course at University of Queensland's Diamantina Institute in Brisbane.

During her first week at school after returning from the course Ms Bell said she wanted to encourage her students to consider bio-med research as a career path.

"There is a lot of time, effort and money that goes into the research side of it, which was really interesting to see,” the high school teacher of two years said.

"To continue doing this cutting-edge research they need these higher-end students who are interested in science to come through and make a career out of this.”

The program was hosted by UQ Diamantina Institute and SPARQ-ed, at Brisbane's state-of-the-art Translational Research Institute.

Co-ordinator Anne Brant said it was the first time SPARQ-ed had run the immersion program to enhance the professional development of STEM teachers from regional areas.

"These teachers don't often have the opportunity to engage with researchers at the forefront of their fields or to work in specialist laboratories,” Ms Brant said.

She said the program aimed to keep teachers excited about STEM and to pass that on to students when they returned to the classroom.