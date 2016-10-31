31°
Curtis Island's LNG plant meets financial agreement tests

31st Oct 2016 5:00 AM

AUSTRALIA Pacific LNG has satisfied all of the tests set forth in its project financing completion agreements relating to the first of two processing trains at its LNG facility on Curtis Island.

Australia Pacific LNG executed a US$8.5 billion project finance facility in May 2012.

>>Curtis Island LNG plant produces ship load of gas

 

The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed
The seven gas turbine generators pictured in the foreground of photo, on APLNG. Photo Contributed Contributed

 

This financing provided funding for the LNG facility component of the Australia Pacific LNG project.

It comprises loans from US EXIM, China EXIM and a consortium of Australian and international banks. 

Project finance lenders' tests relating to train two are on track to be met in the 2017 calendar year, at which time the remainder of the shareholder completion guarantees will be released.

As of early October, Australia Pacific LNG is operating both trains and has now shipped 53 LNG cargoes to customers, predominantly under long-term sale and purchase agreements with Sinopec and Kansai.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  curtis island glaadstone gladstoneindustry gladstone region industry lng

