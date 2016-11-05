Curtis Island sackings

SANTOS is set to sack 18 operational workers at their LNG plant on Curtis Island.

The latest round of job cuts were announced last month and come at a time when the gas giant was struggling to keep its head above water, amid high levels of debt and low global oil prices.

The Australian Workers Union met with officials from Santos this week and urged the LNG producer to rethink its plan to sack 18 workers.

"Santos has indicated they want to 'flatten the structure of the team' with 18 full-time roles within operations no longer required,” AWU secretary Ben Swan said.

It's understood planned cuts would hit on-site superintendent roles and reduce shift crews from 19 to 15.

When asked, Santos did not respond to the question.

A Santos spokesman said the company was "continuing to embed its new operating model to ensure it is sustainable in the current oil price environment”. "These changes will be managed appropriately to ensure GLNG continues to operate safely and reliably,” he said.

But the AWU said it held "grave concerns” the cuts would compromise health and safety. Mr Swan said the AWU proposed a roster option that would have saved 14 out of the 18 jobs but he said "Santos was not willing to consider this”.