31°
Business

Curtis Island sackings

Declan Cooley
| 5th Nov 2016 6:01 AM
CUTS COMING: Santos will sack 18 workers at GLNG.
CUTS COMING: Santos will sack 18 workers at GLNG. Ashley Roach - Fullframe Photogr

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SANTOS is set to sack 18 operational workers at their LNG plant on Curtis Island.

The latest round of job cuts were announced last month and come at a time when the gas giant was struggling to keep its head above water, amid high levels of debt and low global oil prices.

The Australian Workers Union met with officials from Santos this week and urged the LNG producer to rethink its plan to sack 18 workers.

"Santos has indicated they want to 'flatten the structure of the team' with 18 full-time roles within operations no longer required,” AWU secretary Ben Swan said.

It's understood planned cuts would hit on-site superintendent roles and reduce shift crews from 19 to 15.

When asked, Santos did not respond to the question.

A Santos spokesman said the company was "continuing to embed its new operating model to ensure it is sustainable in the current oil price environment”. "These changes will be managed appropriately to ensure GLNG continues to operate safely and reliably,” he said.

But the AWU said it held "grave concerns” the cuts would compromise health and safety. Mr Swan said the AWU proposed a roster option that would have saved 14 out of the 18 jobs but he said "Santos was not willing to consider this”.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment layoffs safety santos union

Just In

Resignation gives MPs a 'wake up call'

Resignation gives MPs a 'wake up call'

AN UNPAID council rates bill of $8000 and revelations about the use of an unregistered car brought down the member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

Great writing wins awards

WINNER: Young Writers Award primary school winner Ria Moodley with The Observer's deputy editor Chris Lees.

There's definitely some writing talent in our region

Is tourism the state's saviour?

TOURISM PROJECT: Work at the $30m Rules Beach Resort has started, providing plenty of jobs for locals.

"Engineering construction continues to shrink"

REVEALED: Rise in pedestrian and motorcycle deaths

A motorcycle officer tracks speeding drivers

Pedestrians are susceptible to distractions such as texting

Local Partners

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

ON NOTICE: The council has issued a warning to property owners to clean up their yard.

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

ROBIN Williams' widow Susan Schneider Williams has blamed his dementia for his death.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE SO CLOSE TO TOWN...OUR SELLER&#39;S HAVE RELOCATED AND WANT IT SOLD!!!

30 Butcher Road, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 6 $485,000

If you have been looking for some acreage for your family to get out and enjoy the country life, but don't want to sacrifice town conveniences, then consider 30...

264m2 INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP

Unit 6/66 YARROON STREET, Gladstone 4680

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS ... PLEASE CALL

- TIDY SHED WITH SIX ROLLER DOORS FOR GREAT ACCESS - PREVIOUS FIT OUT LEFT WITH FRAMES FOR OFFICES - TWO STREET ACCESS - MAIN SHOP FRONTS EASTERBY STREET ...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK...MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS

9 Anderson Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $170,000

Considering purchasing your first home or investment and looking for an established home in a convenient location then the search is over. This brick residence is...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 12PM - GREAT FAMILY ENTERTAINER...ANYONE FOR A SWIM

53 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

New to the market is this family-friendly lowset brick home that has been meticulously maintained over the years and is now calling for a new owner. If you like...

OPEN HOUSE SAT 5/11/16 @ 11AM - PERFECT START TO HOME OWNERSHIP...FABULOUS LOCATION... DON&#39;T DELAY AS YOU&#39;LL MISS OUT!!!

11 Finchley Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 1 $227,500

Located in the family friendly neighbourhood of Telina and surrounded by established homes, this neatly presented low set brick home is sure to tick all the...

CONVENIENCE + COUNTRY LIFE STYLE + GRANNY FLAT + STUNNING VIEWS

47 Cupitt Road, O'Connell 4680

House 3 2 4 $379,000

Rarely do properties like this come to the market. This well presented spacious single level home offers dual living potential, plus a variety of outdoor...

Inner Gladstone Contemporary Townhouse

Unit 10/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $200,000

This conveniently located fully furnished townhouse is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a...

Perfect home for young family or first home buyers!

8 Mimosa Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $280,000

Offering an exciting opportunity for first home buyers or young families, this little gem is neat and tidy, and just waiting for you to move in and enjoy the...

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $199,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start! This Inner City Townhouse is located only a couple of hundred...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!