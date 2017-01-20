Gladstone's LNG plant boosts Santos production, exports and cash

GAS giant Santos had a record-breaking year for exports, largely due to the commissioning of its Curtis Island venture, Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas.

In its fourth quarter report released today, Santos announced it had record annual LNG sales volumes of 2.8 million tonnes, up 89%.

Santos' GLNG project at Curtis Island.

Managing director and chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher said 2016 was a year of significant change for Santos.

Late last year Santos had a company restructure, which saw it offset some of its assets.

It now has five core assets including the Curtis Island GLNG site, Cooper Basin, PNG, North Australia and WA Gas.

GLNG produced 4.6 million tonnes of LNG in 2016 and shipped 75 cargoes.

While the company credited GLNG for its significant contribution to last year's exports, it's still not running at full capacity.

According to the Santos GLNG website, the Curtis Island plant has the capacity to produce 7.8 million tonnes of LNG in 12 months.

"We enter 2017 with a clear strategy and a solid platform off which we can build and grow," Mr Gallagher said.

The report also revealed that positions at Santos had been reduced by 580 last year.

Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher.

"This singular focus will allow Santos to become a leaner, lower cost and high performing business with significant upside opportunities across our portfolio," Mr Gallagher said.

The Curtis Island plant produced 1.3 million tonnes of LNG during the fourth quarter and shipped 22 LNG cargoes, bringing the total to 75 cargoes for the year and 82 since start-up.

Changes to the business, and GLNG's ramp-up in production saw it turn to "cash flow positive" for the first time in "many years'.

"We restructured the business, removed substantial costs and generated free cash flow for the first time in many years," Mr Gallagher said.

"Our production cost per barrel has reduced, and we are free cash flow positive below US$38 per barrel, down from US$47 per barrel at the start of 2016.

"Production and sales volumes were both at record levels for the company.

"What is most pleasing is that we have accomplished all this while continuing to perform at record safety levels."