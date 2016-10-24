Curtis Island flaring brings plume of black smoke

IF YOU were wondering about the big black plumes of smoke coming in from Curtis Island on Friday last week, QGC initiated "an unplanned shutdown of Train 2".

The reason for the smoke was because the supply of natural gas to the train was reduced and flaring was used to evacuate propane from the train's processing systems so work could be safely undertaken.

This caused smoke to be emitted with the flame for a short period.

A previous incident of increased flaring on Curtis Island in November. Paul Braven

In a statement from QGC, it said: "Flaring is an integral part of our plant's world-class operational and safety management systems.

"It refers to the controlled burning of gas released from our plant when it cannot be processed into LNG."

Despite the flaring, all air monitoring stations positioned around Gladstone recorded safe levels of pollution.

QGC closely monitors and manages air quality emissions from its Curtis Island operation.