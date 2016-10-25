CRUISE ARRIVES: Everything you need to know

The second P&O cruise ship Pacific Jewel arrives in Gladstone, the ship has sailed from Sydney and has 2000 passengers onboard. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

THE PACIFIC JEWEL is bringing 1900 tourists to Gladstone's shores this morning.

Gladstone's deep port, its ability to re-fuel large ships, and the Gladstone region's tourism hot-spots means other cruise companies are watching P&O's visits to Gladstone closely.

This is P&O's fourth visit to Gladstone, with another 11 visits throughout the rest of the year and 2017.

CRUISE VISITS: Schedule of P&O's cruise visits to Gladstone. GAPDL

The next P&O cruise ship arrives in Gladstone today, Tuesday, October 25,

It berthed at Gladstone Ports Corporation's Auckland Point terminal at 8am.

Passengers will disembark at 9am.

What's on

Feast on East Markets: Parking for the markets is available at the newly designed car park at the yacht club end of East Shores. For more information, visit here.

Where will the tourists spend their money?

TOURISTS will disperse all over the region today to take advantage of a range of tours.

But previously, most tourists have opted to relax in Gladstone, flocking to the restaurants on the main street or the Feast on East markets.

Some of Gladstone's most popular 'to-dos' for cruise ship passengers include:

· Cruising past Port Curtis Harbour with expert commentary describing the many exciting aspects, including major industry and islands in Gladstone's busy natural harbour.

· Discovering Quoin Island Retreat, home to Central Queensland's Turtle Rehabilitation Centre, nestled within Gladstone Harbour. The visit includes opportunities for personal encounters with Australian wildlife, featuring turtles, wombats, pretty face wallabies, snakes, lizards and sugar gliders.

· Seeing the sights of Gladstone and the beautiful Southern Great Barrier Reef in style on a 35-minute scenic flight to Heron Island, before enjoying a snorkel on the fringing reefs and exploring the tropical island.

· Experiencing the Feast on East Market which showcases local art, handmade crafts and enticing cuisine, set in the beautiful East Shores Precinct within walking distance from the ship.

More to come