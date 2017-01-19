Crow Street Creative on right track

POPULAR Crow Street Creative have expanded their venue with positive assistance from Gladstone regional council.

Crow Street Creative secretary Felicia Lloyd said they want to make sure everything they do is official and above board.

"We've been running markets since March last year and we wanted to work with council to make a sustainable event for the future and make sure we're doing everything right," Ms Lloyd said.

"It was a zoning issue, we exist in industrial zoned areas so for things to continue we had to take this path or we wouldn't be able to have events out in open."

Ms Lloyd said the community based events is a "blank canvas" for the community to utilise.

"It fits in with the CBD economic plan over the next ten years with upgrades, which fits with the timing, for the community space," she said.

"It's grown from being a private enterprise to now a community used space."

Ms Lloyd said the development to the site was the best opportunity for the space legally and financially.

Crow Street Creative has three studio which people can use during the day as well as the monthly markets and other events held at the ground.

"The council have been really supportive ... it's a positive thing," Ms Lloyd said.

"It's onwards and upwards and we'll keep growing and offering great events in the space we have."