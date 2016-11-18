BREAKING: Local rugby league club in crisis

STICK TOGETHER: Agnes Water Rugby League Club is have an annual general meeting this Sunday from 10am.

The Agnes Water Marlins Rugby League Club is at risk of folding if a new committee is not formed.

Marlins will hold their annual general meeting this Sunday from 10am in the Agnes Water Tavern back garden.

All positions on the committee are available and Sunday's AGM basically holds the club's destiny.

Current president Kym McIntosh said family commitments and other sports have driven parents away from the club, but she hopes others can fill the void.

"Everyone's busy and not really sure, but it's mainly family reasons and living in a small town, there's a lot of sporting circles like Little Athletics, AFL, tennis and the Miriam Vale Dragon Boats," McIntosh said.

They are president, which McIntosh is happy to continue as should there be no-one willing to step into the role, treasurer and secretary.

"The treasurer and secretary positions are the big ones, but all positions need to be filled as per Queensland Rugby League guidelines," McIntosh said.

She added the club has all the infrastructure to be successful.

"We have just the one senior A-grade team, but we have no juniors because of no the stepping up," McIntosh said.

She added this may be solved if another club in a similar predicament, Miriam Vale Magpies, can join forces.

"Maybe one day down the track, the two clubs can join together and form teams in the junior competition," McIntosh explained.

The club is part of a six-team Northern District Open Men Rugby League competition and they finished third this year with nine wins, five losses and a draw.

The Marlins formed in 2012 under the committee of Darren and Sarah Brennan, Mal Caldwell and Liz and Geoff Fitzgerald while McIntosh was the first-ever female president in the NDRL

