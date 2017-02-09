'Crisis': Dogs to be destroyed as Gladstone residents abandon

The Gladstone pound and Team RSPCA Gladstone have both reached crisis point for dogs and desperately need help from the community.

The pound has been "overflowing" with animals, and despite Gladstone Team RSPCA making the trip to Brisbane in re-homing 13 dogs, the business is still well over capacity.

Team RSPCA president Nicole Allison said this time of the year always proved to be the worst.

"On the weekend of the 13 to 15th of January we transported 13 dogs to Brisbane for the Pop-Up adoption event, where they all found homes within 90 minutes," she said.

"Within one and a half week since that event we reached capacity, with 32 dogs in care.

"(Now) there are currently 21 dogs and 4 cats in the pound - and our normal high save-rates cannot continue, as we do not have the carers and resources to save even half of these animals and are currently appealing to other rescues around Queensland."

Ms Allison said the high rate of pet surrenders and the number of unclaimed animals will continue at this rate for weeks to come.

"It breaks our heart to think of the number of animals that will be euthanised purely because of bad timing and irresponsible pet owners.

National Animal Rescue Group Australia has introduced pound grants to cover impoundment fees for families suffering financial hardship.

If you are in this situation contact NARGA at poundreleasefund@narga.org.au as you may be eligible for a loan to be paid back within two months.

If you are interested in potentially adopting or can help foster care any animals so that we can save their life,

contact Team RSPCA Gladstone on 0439 709 369.