'Criminals against criminals': Bail for robbery, extortion accused

A GLADSTONE man accused of extortion and taking part in an armed robbery will be back on the streets for the first time in almost eight months.

Matthew Allen Eddie Anderson, 39, was yesterday granted bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court after 233 days in custody.

Mr Anderson is charged with robbery and burglary on March 22 last year, and extortion on May 12.

Lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client should be eligible for bail because of "longer than usual" delays in the legal case.

Ms Ditchfield said Mr Anderson shouldn't spend any more time on remand than he may possibly serve if found guilty.

She also said the case against her client may not be a strong one, because it relied on the testimony of a possibly reluctant victim.

Ms Ditchfield said the alleged offences were a matter of "criminals against criminals", with the victim facing his own unrelated charges.

She also said Mr Anderson's circumstances had changed, as he had now secured a job and could live at his employer's house.

Prosecution opposed bail and said Mr Anderson was a risk of fleeing, having failed to appear in court in the past.

Magistrate Melanie Ho acknowledged the accused's time spent on remand and possible issues with the strength of the legal case.

She granted Mr Anderson bail on the conditions he live at his employer's home, abide by a 9pm-6am curfew, and report to Gladstone police daily.

Ms Ho warned Mr Anderson his co-accused in the alleged robbery was back in custody after failing to abide by his bail conditions.

Mr Anderson's matters were adjourned to February 21, when he is expected to be committed to stand trial.