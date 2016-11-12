Navy contractors thrown over-board in Gladstone harbour

CREW on-board a vessel delivering supplies to a US navy ship anchored off Gladstone watched on from the water as their vessel sunk yesterday evening.

Three crew were thrown over-board when the vessel's nose dug into the water at the back of a wave, Gladstone Water Police officer Neale Whalley said.

Supplies found by a fisherman in Gladstone harbour. Nathan Robson (Facebook)

The 12m-long vessel, belonging to logistics company MIPEC, "kept breaching the water after that", Mr Whalley said.

Mr Whalley said the incident unfolded at the southern end of Facing Island.

The crew escaped the ordeal uninjured.

OVER-BOARD: The incident occured at the southern end of Facing Island, according to Water Police. Google Maps

A stroke of luck saw a recreational fisherman, who was passing by, pull the crew on-board.

Mr Whalley believed MIPEC were sending a tow-boat out to the vessel and it would most likely be on-shore by now.

Social media users posted photos of supplies found floating in the Gladstone harbour, with "military services" written on the wrapping of one item.

One Facebook user, Nathan Robson, said he saw a boat being towed into Auckland Creek.

Marine Safety Queensland is investigating the incident.

