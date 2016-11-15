Creepy, disgusting bugs swarm into Gladstone in 'outbreak'

BIGGER OFF: Billions of bugs are bringing pain to households across Gladstone.

CREEPY critters have inundated homes throughout the Gladstone region causing pain and frustration.

On Monday night many Gladstone region residents returned home to be greeted by hundreds of bugs lurking on doors and windows, and swooping in whenever possible.

And we're not the only region to suffer.

Insect expert Christine Lambkin said these bugs would likely be from a number of families, including true bugs, and the rutherglen bug.

She said it was perfect conditions for bugs like butterflies and flies, also spotted around the Gladstone region yesterday.

Shortly after midday some residents even reported seeing a wave of white butterflies swarming down Goondoon St.

"There are many insects including butterflies, moths, true bugs and flies around at the moment as conditions have been really good for them, its spring, and thus many have moulted/emerged from pupae into adult stage recently," Ms Lambkin said.

"Adults are able to fly, and thus migrate, and people see them."

BUGGER OFF: Billions of unwelcome guests swarm into Gladstone. Luke Mortimer

The Queensland Museum Network entomologist said small dark insects found on cars had been spotted throughout Queensland.

"I collected several of what appear to be similar insects ... two weeks ago after observing them in large numbers in South East Queensland," Ms Lambkin said.

"Those are true bugs."

She said another species of true bugs would be the insects found attracted to lights, which are leafhoppers.

Ms Lambkin said it was likely some bugs would be the rutherglen, a highly migratory native species.

"(The rutherglen) is a sporadic pest throughout most of the year."

"These groups of insects can have 'outbreaks' through breeding up in numbers where conditions are right, then migration through flight of the adults."

Some residents took to Facebook to share photos and videos of bugs invading their homes.

Bugs have inundated the Gladstone region. Tegan Annett

A post on Tannum/Boyne Classifieds had more than 40 comments from residents complaining they couldn't rid their home of the pesky flying insects.

"We have swarms of them here too, they can get through the fly mesh so I've had to shut all the windows ... the butterflies I liked the bugs I do not," one person said.