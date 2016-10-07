Clown sighting in Gladstone has residents on alert

GLADSTONE police have warned of the serious consequences for anyone thinking about following the "clown” craze currently circling the world.

Reports have emerged of masked characters wandering around the streets at night across the globe, scaring pedestrians and motorists.

Following the trend, there were reports of a person/s dressed as a clown roaming Gladstone streets in Telina, as well as a sighting along Aerodrome Rd.

However, police were unable to locate anyone fitting the description.

One unconfirmed report, suggested the person/s was carrying a machete but police did not find any evidence to suggest this was the case.

Sergeant Peter Stone from Gladstone Police said, if true, it was not a prank but a very serious offence to be carrying a weapon.

It was an offence that could result in jail time.

Should the actions of any person dressed as a clown or otherwise acting in a manner that could be deemed to be causing a public nuisance, may result in charges and hefty penalties

"We don't condone anyone to act in this matter.

"If a person is seen to be creating a disturbance or causing fear to the public the subject may be charged with an offence

"If anyone sees somebody dressed in a clown suit, or acting suspiciously, they should contact the police immediately."

The craze is believed to have started in August, originating in the US, however a quick search of the internet reveals scary clown sightings are nothing new.