33°
News

Crash victim has flashbacks to moment husband died

Carolyn Archer
| 23rd Nov 2016 5:00 PM
TRAGEDY: Edward Young, 53, died in the crash, two days before Christmas last year.
TRAGEDY: Edward Young, 53, died in the crash, two days before Christmas last year. Jodie Dixon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO day before Christmas and on the day of her birthday, a Toowoomba woman watched her husband of 30 years die beside her as they sat trapped in the wreckage of their mangled car.

Jennifer and Edward Young, 53, were travelling north to celebrate Christmas with their family when Gladstone woman Susan Cheryl Zielke took her attention off the road and reached for a water bottle.

In those seconds of inattention the car Zielke was driving crossed double white lines on to the wrong side of the Bruce Hwy at Monduran and slammed head-on into the Youngs' car.

Zielke was also travelling to see family for Christmas in Noosa but her decision to reach for a water bottle while driving around a sweeping corner meant by the time her husband - a passenger in the car -yelled out, it was too late to avoid the collision.

Yesterday in the Bundaberg District Court, Zielke, 64, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash on December 23 last year.

HORRIFIC MEMORIES: Jennifer Young has flashbacks to the moment her husband, Edward, died after the crash on December 23 last year.
HORRIFIC MEMORIES: Jennifer Young has flashbacks to the moment her husband, Edward, died after the crash on December 23 last year. Jodie Dixon

In a victim impact handed up to the court, Mrs Young outlined how the death of her husband had devastated her and their children's lives and how she was haunted by his final moments

Just 12 months before the crash the couple had bought their dream home in Toowoomba and were looking forward to retirement.

Instead Mrs Young has flashbacks of hearing her husband struggling for breath as he succumbed his injuries.

It took five hours for emergency services to cut Mr Young from the wreckage.

During sentencing Judge Leanne Clare told Zielke her actions on that day were something any driver might do on any day of the week.

"Sometimes it might be safe ... but on this particular day, on this particular part of the road and for the length of time you took your eyes of the road it was a tragedy,” she said.

"The lives of the Young family have changed forever and your life will never be the same.

"Nothing will bring back Mr Young. No sentence can atone for what the Young family have lost.”

In handing down her sentence, Judge Clare said took into consideration Zielke's previously impeccable traffic history and said she believed she was genuinely remorseful.

She also noted Zielke was highly regarded as a pillar of the community who had taken on the responsibility of caring for her disabled nephew.

Zielke's was sentenced to two years in jail, suspended after serving six months.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  buncourt bundaberg district court dangerous driving causing death dangerous operation of a motor vehicle edward young susan zielke

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

Crash victim has flashbacks to moment husband died

Crash victim has flashbacks to moment husband died

TWO day before Christmas and on her birthday, a woman watched her husband of 30 years die beside her as they sat trapped in the wreckage of their mangled car.

'Just pollution': What tourists really think of the Gladstone region

A RECENT survey posted on Facebook page Tips and Tricks of the Caravan - Camping World gathered a variety of opinions of what tourists think of the Gladstone region.

Opinions include that the region pushed away tourists with the LNG boom

REVEALED: Capras' NRL deal a game changer

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor announces that the club has signed an agreement to become an offical feeder club for the Gold Coast Titans.

What the new Capras partnership will mean for the club

'Screaming': Lady Elliott earthquake left wake of destruction

Lady Elliott Island, Southern Great Barrier Reef.Photo David Sparkes / The Observer

The epicentre was 100km between Rockhampton and Gladstone.

Local Partners

Reggae tunes and arts feature in family-friendly event

IF YOU want to see this band play you might have to be invited to their place for a cold beer.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

New lane for busy Gladstone road

MOVING AHEAD: Construction trickling along at the site of the new Aldi on Breslin St

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

"It is a legacy and life is very short and we have worked 22 years with building this up to what it is and why f**k it up now."

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Sienna Skies drop new single from 'A Darker Shade of Truth'

Sienna Skies' brand new LP A Darker Shade of Truth, will be released into the world on December 2. Photo Contributed

Sky is the limit for band's new release

MASSIVE FAMILY HOME ON 2400M2...SWEEPING HARBOUR VIEWS...SELLER&#39;S HAVE PURCHASED ELSEWHERE!!!

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 3 7 $575,000

Not often does a property of this calibre present to the market on 2400m2 with sweeping water views. This double storey brick residence has been meticulously...

Refurbished Fully Self Contained Unit With Lock-Up Garage

3/208-212 Oaka Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $99,500

Have you been looking for a fully air-conditioned and self-contained unit in South Gladstone with a lock-up garage? Well this property is sure to meet all your...

Looking For The Ultimate Affordable Sea Change..?

4 Marine Avenue, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 1 2 Offers Around...

If you have been waiting for the ultimate opportunity to arise to secure a Beach House in Tannum Sands most sought after area then I think this may be what you...

HIGH PROFILE INDUSTRIAL SHED + YARD OPPOSITE GLADSTONE AIRPORT

Clinton 4680

Commercial :: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced ... Price Upon...

:: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced hardstand :: Well known location, the first shed when entering Callemondah :: Building Area...

Calling All Investors!!

Unit 6/21 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you have been on the lookout for a great investment in a prime location this is it! Located in walking distance to both primary and high schools and the major...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Auction 15th...

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

Solid Investment with Great Return!

Unit 3/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Invest Now!

Unit 1/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Unit 2,4,5 & 6/ Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 Auction

The perfect opportunity is now available for your to choose your investment level - with these 4 units being offered for Auction as a group or separately. With a...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!