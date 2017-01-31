Cracker start to Miriam Vale cattle sales

GOING STRONG: Landmark auctioneer takes a bid at Miriam Vale cattle sales after 50 years in the game.

BRAHMANS jostled in their stalls and the call "sell 'em out" rang out at Miriam Vale for the first cattle sale of the year.

Leery eyed punters loitered among the stalls yesterday and sized up what stock they wanted, while veteran cattle auctioneer Michael Lynch sweated it out on the top railings.

Dirty Akubras mixed with much newer and cleaner baseball caps but it was clear last year's high cattle prices had carried over into 2017.

Miriam Vale sale yards:

John Bell said 2016 had been the best year he'd seen in his working life and although he said yesterday's sale was "strong", he said if we didn't get any rain within the next month, prices could start drop as farmers "rush" their stock onto the market.

Midway through the sale Lowmead farmer Glyn Blackburn said he had picked up "50 or so" weaner steers to fatten up for the meatworks in Rockhampton.

Auctioneer Mr Lynch, who celebrated his 50th year selling cattle yesterday and has no plans on stopping, said the sale would have been "good for everyone".

However, and like most in the sale yard, when it came to talking numbers Mr Lynch didn't elaborate much more than to say "the Miriam Vale market held on firm".

Gladstone's Charlie Prizeman said Mr Lynch had been instrumental in keeping Miriam Vale sale yards up and running but he did say the auctioneer used to "always give (his) cattle a good rap".

Starting out 50 years ago, Mr Lynch has been coming to Miriam Vale for 35 years and sold about 300 head of cattle yesterday.

"I've only ever had the one job and in my era if you got a stock and station agency job, that was a pretty good job to have in those western towns," Mr Lynch said.

"As long as I don't have a health blip I could go for years...it's all I know."

Like Mr Bell, Mr Lynch said rain in the next month would be necessary to keep the market strong.

"If we don't get rain cattle will start to slip in condition and the market for stall bought cattle will ease," he said.

"We usually get a storm over Christmas but we didn't get it this year."