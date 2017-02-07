Crab and fish health improving on Gladstone waterways

LAST week's release of the 2016 Healthy Harbour report card delivered some positive signs for Gladstone waterways but research continues.

Economic, social and cultural results returned overall scores of B, B and C respectively, although question marks remain on the environmental results of the report.

HookUp June 6, 2015. Andy Phipps cooked up some amazing mud crabs. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

The environment aspect was given a C, with new measures put in place by the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership dragging the overall score down.

One key factor in the environmental score was the 'fish and crab indicator', with the measurement still in its infancy.

Fish recruitment is a sub-indicator that details fish fingerling numbers, although only two species of bream (yellow fin and pikey) were measured in 2016.

Future report cards will look to expand on fish and crab health indicators.

GHHP media and communications co-ordinator Lyndal Hansen said fish and crab indicators were made up of a whole range of things, but the science was still out on measuring fish and crab health.

"There are no indicators on fish and crab health at the moment because that aspect is still under construction ... the scientists are still working in that area," she said.

"This is a section which is really under development at the moment.

"We still need to constitute what mud crab health is and because the scientists are still finding that out, there can be a number of factors in determining the health of a crab."

Professor John Rolfe from CQUniversity, a member of the GHHP Science Panel since 2013, said distinguishing crab health was not as simple as detecting species with tell-tale signs of disease such as rotten flesh, shell discrepancies and rust spots.

A 2012 report by the Queensland Government found only 5% of mud crabs in Gladstone Harbour had shell disease, but instances of the disease soared to 61% closer to the controversial Western Basin dredging and disposal project.

"There's not the same level of disease problems for fish and crabs compared to a few years ago," Dr Rolfe said.

"The difficulty comes being able to measure disease from a scientific basis.

"The problem with crabs is the only data around is from the crabbers and they report in tonnages.

"Given the health harbour is improving you would see a lot less physical indicators"

Dr Rolfe said dredging, floods and cyclones were all factors in determining the health of the Gladstone Harbour system.