CQU to confront drop out dilemma

THE devil is always in the detail but the cold hard facts about CQUniversity's student completion rates paints a bleak picture.

Nationally one in three students aren't completing their university degree within six years but a new Department of Education report showed that only 42.5% of CQU students completed their degree within that timeframe.

The report prompted the Federal Government to name and shame the worst performing universities, which had CQU narrowly missing out on last place.

Not wishing to shirk the reality of CQU's predicament Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman said improving degree completion rates was an "area the university is working on and takes seriously".

Professor Bowman said the university had put a lot of work in during the past five years to correct the trend, which wouldn't have been captured in the latest report. "All of our internal statistics show we are getting better," he said.

The report found students who study via distance education and were older or studying part-time were more likely to dropout of university courses.

This fact hits CQU hard because about half of its 30,000 students study through distance education.

"We're never going to have a completion rate of 88% like Melbourne University...we're always going to be on the higher end of people dropping out," Prof Bowman said.

"But we are Australia's most inclusive university, most of (our) students come from a lower socio-economic background, we have three times the number of indigenous students than any other university and many of our students study by distance and work full-time.

"The report says these people have a higher tendency to dropout ... we take high-risk students and if we stop doing that our stats will improve but don't we want to give these people a chance?"

Prof Bowman also said CQU took on many students who used the university as a stepping stone to get to more prestigious universities.

But he said CQU had taken steps to improve the dropout rates, which included putting resources into student support programs as well as making sure prospective students were aware of the challenges ahead.

"We're a university of opportunities, we're always going to have more people dropping out but that's not going to stop us," he said.