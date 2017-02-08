CQ doctor’s daring double winch off cargo ship, saves two men

TWO men with severe injuries after a 14m plummet down a ship's cargo hold.



One with broken ribs, pelvis, fractured femur, ruptured diaphragm and splenic bleed; the other with a fractured vertebrae in his spine.



For LifeFlight Doctor Koert Jan Schonewille, this was the reality facing him as he prepared for his first ever offshore winch rescue, on board the cargo ship Shanghai Spirit, 32 nautical miles (65 km) off the coast of Rockhampton.



Despite notching up seven years' air-medical experience on board LifeFlight and other air-medical helicopters across Queensland, the 40-year-old doctor says this mission was his most 'challenging' to date.



On January 30, the LifeFlight Doctor and the team on board the RACQ Capricorn helicopter flew to help the Chinese nationals who were painting the walls of the ship's cargo hold when the scaffolding gave way.



They fell 14m and the heavy scaffolding came crashing down on top of them.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue at Port Alma. Contributed

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue at Port Alma. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue at Port Alma. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

"Both patients are now in a stable condition, which is a very satisfying outcome for me," he said.



Dr Schonewille has worked as a LifeFlight Doctor since 2009 on board the LifeFlight helicopters on the Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Brisbane, the LifeFlight Lear Jet in Townsville and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter in Rockhampton.



"Being a LifeFlight Doctor is my dream job," he said.







