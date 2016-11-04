Couple steals from her jailed baby daddy

Rachael Ambrose and Adrian McMillan pleaded guilty to fraud offences after dishonestly using her ex partner's money.

A YOUNG couple has faced court on fraud offences after withdrawing funds from the bank account of the woman's ex-partner, who was in jail at the time.

Rachael Ambrose pleaded guilty to fraud in Gladstone Magistrates Court, while her new partner, Adrian McMillan, pleaded guilty to fraud and falsely representing himself as her ex-partner.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard a total of $2482 was withdrawn from the account.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Ambrose transferred $500 of that money to McMillan.

McMillan faced an additional charge because he called the credit union representing himself as the victim, while using the man's date of birth and email to pass an identity check.

He then changed the phone number on the account to Ambrose's phone number.

Lawyer Mark Platt said the money was spent on the child Ambrose shares with her ex.

Ms Ho noted the fraud was committed against a person known to the couple, and the money was spent on the child.

She said the crime was "opportunistic, while still premeditated”.

Ms Ho sentenced Ambrose to 12 months probation, after taking into account she had no criminal history and was due with McMillan's child next month.

McMillan, who has a criminal history, was sentenced to 200-hours unpaid community service.

They were each ordered to pay half the $2482 in restitution to the credit union.

A conviction was recorded for Ambrose but not for McMillan.