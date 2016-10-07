Council's new policy to help ratepayers unable to make payments

GLADSTONE Regional Council has adopted a new policy to provide relief to residential ratepayers who demonstrate they are unable to make rates payments due to a loss suffered.



Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the Financial Hardship Policy applied to people who would be unable to meet basic requirements - such as food, clothing, medicine, accommodation and children's education - if they made rates instalments for their principal place of residence.



"To be eligible, applicants must have less than two weeks' worth of available funds and the application must be in relation to a property that is solely their home," Councillor Trevor said.

"This policy is for our community members who are in genuine need of assistance and we are pleased to now have a framework in place."



Finance and Corporate Governance Committee Chair Cr Rick Hansen said Council could grant relief by setting up a rates payment plan outside the usual requirements and reimbursing interest and charges associated with the outstanding debt.



"The policy doesn't remove a person's responsibility to pay their rates, but it does relieve immediate pressures for people who are in real financial trouble due to events outside their control," Cr Hansen said.

Cr Hansen said requests for relief would involve a financial assessment by Council's Community Advisory Service and that the program would operate within Council's budgetary limits.



The policy supports Council's existing options for ratepayers seeking to reduce the pressure of payments, namely:



• Pensioner discounts;



• Payment plans that span the financial year;



• Two discount options, for payments made in full within 30 or 60 days;



• Facilities to make early instalments to help ratepayers meet discount deadlines.



Ratepayers seeking support should first read the Financial Hardship Policy on Council's website and self-assess their eligibility, before sending a written request that addresses the policy's guidelines to the CEO of Council.