Council's choice in revealing reason behind shock departure of CEO

Sarah Barnham
| 18th Jan 2017 11:24 AM
Gladstone council meeting January 17, 2017.
Gladstone council meeting January 17, 2017. Mike Richards GLA170117RAND

THE Gladstone community "doesn't really have a say” in who the council's chief executive officer is.

Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure and Gladstone's State MP Glenn Butcher made the statement when asked about the departure of Gladstone Regional Council's chief executive officer.

Mr Butcher said he was led to believe the former chief executive officer, Stuart Randle accepted a "resignation” after an offer from the council was made to him.

It was announced on Monday that Mr Randle's employment with the council had ended "effectively immediately”.

"The statement was made by the council about the change of CEO and that's their governance and their policy,” Mr Butcher said.

"They are getting on with the job and a new CEO will be found (with) an interim one in place.

"Those are matters simply for the executive of the council.”

CEO Stuart Randle.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
CEO Stuart Randle.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA050416COUNCIL

Mr Butcher also said the mayor and team of councillors were "the ones responsible for giving that information to the public”.

And if they choose not to, "then that is their decision”, he said.

"These decisions are made in business every day of the year in Australia and in Queensland,” Mr Butcher said.

"This decision was amicable - the CEO accepted the resignation and he's moving on.

"They have made a statement and it's what they will be sticking by.”

The council remains tight-lipped, refusing to provide comment other than that the "finalisation of the CEO's contract in accord with a deed of settlement” negotiated by Mayor Matt Burnett was "confidential”.

However talks of contracts have raised the question as to whether Mr Randle's contract will need to be paid out depending on the remaining time he had left in the role.

According to the council's annual report, one "senior executive” was paid between $300,000 and $399,000 last year, which Local Government Association of Queensland media executive Craig Johnson said would likely be the former CEO's salary.

The Observer contacted Mayor Matt Burnett to confirm the time period left on Mr Randle's contract, however, have yet to receive a response.

Mr Randle could also not be reached for comment.

Gladstone Observer
