Councillor calls out State and Federal pollies to work on region issues

ON TUESDAY November 15 I proposed a motion to the Gladstone Regional Council dealing with among other things FIFO workers.

With respect to part two of such Notice of Motion I sought on behalf of the Gladstone community answers to the following questions.

1. Will local accommodation providers be given equal opportunity to provide accommodation needs to the LNG industry and other major industries where there is absolutely no choice because of specialist skills other than to employ FIFOs?

2. Is there a private tax ruling or a remote area housing benefit exemption in existence, affording tax relief to companies using worker villages to the disadvantage of our local businesses?

3. Was it a condition of the Queensland Government's co-ordinator general's approvals of the LNG projects that there be no impact on the local community, and if so, does the LNG industry and contractors recognise the serious impact and damage they are having on our local mum and dad investors, our local accommodation providers and local businesses by housing FIFOs outside the Gladstone perimeter, and if so do they really care?

4. And generally, has it occurred to anyone managing our economy at a national level, that all the tax money collected off the back of the hardworking blue collar workers who built these plants, is now being lost to massive negative gearing claims for un-rented houses and units in the Gladstone region, and anecdotally substantial FBT exemptions based on outdated remoteness principles dating back 30 years?

I call upon the State Member for Gladstone and Federal Member for Flynn to join with me in debating these important community issues.

Chris Allan Trevor, Gladstone Region councillor