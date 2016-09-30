29°
Fisherman has "better solution" than $300,000 erosion fix

Campbell Gellie
| 30th Sep 2016 6:18 PM

HIGH tides have been eating away at Millennium Esplanade since the January 2013 floods. But residents will finally get their beach back.

Gladstone Regional Council has taken almost three years to fix the scarp at Wild Cattle Creek and, in that time, trees have fallen into the creek and access to the beach has been closed off.

Water continues to erode Wild Cattle Creek in Tannum Sands.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Water continues to erode Wild Cattle Creek in Tannum Sands.Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA240715WCCT

Action is on the horizon, though, with the council lodging a development application on Monday to push the sand back.

It will cost ratepayers $300,000 for dozers and excavators to move the sand from the creek mouth towards the park to protect trees from the effects of further erosion.

But Tannum Sands resident Chris Faux said the council could have killed two birds with one stone.

The keen 27-year-old fisherman has a solution that he believes will fix Wild Cattle Creek and the Boyne River inlet.

Tannum Sands man Chris Faux is happy he is getting his Wild Cattle Creek beach back but would like the sand to be dredged from Boyne River.
Tannum Sands man Chris Faux is happy he is getting his Wild Cattle Creek beach back but would like the sand to be dredged from Boyne River. Mike Richards GLA

He would dredge the Boyne inlet and pump its muddy base to Wild Cattle Creek and then top the creek with white sand.

"If you have a larger boat you can only go out of the Boyne at mid to high tide," he said "But overall (Wild Cattle Creek) is bad and it's good something is being done."

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said the council had three options.

"We're taking the middle ground because we're not prepared to see the park eroded away," Cr Burnett said.

"Three hundred thousand dollars is a lot of money but it's a lot cheaper than building barriers like you see at other places. We have decided to give mother nature a helping hand and hopefully this protects the park and gives us the beach back."

Cr Burnett said he was unsure when construction would start.

Topics:  boyne island, boyne river, council, dredge, erosion, gladstone regiopnal council, tannum sands, wild cattle creek

