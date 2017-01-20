Council secures $400K in funding to fix region roads

GLADSTONE Regional Council has secured more than $415,000 in funding to upgrade two roads.

Marsh Rd, south-west of Calliope near Diglum and Popenia Rd, Mount Larcom were both repeatedly damaged, after Cyclone Oswald in 2013 and again in 2015 during Cyclone Marcia.

Acting Minister for Justice Peter Dutton and Queensland Assistant Minister for Local Government and Infrastructure Glenn Butcher today announced the funding under the joint Commonwealth-State 2015 Betterment Fund.

Minister Dutton said the $20 million Betterment Fund was established in response to Tropical Cyclone Marcia and is provided under Category D of the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

"Today's announcement is in addition to more than $3.8 million in Betterment funding already provided to Gladstone Regional Council to upgrade vital public infrastructure damaged as a result of Cyclone Marcia," Mr Dutton said.

"This important funding will allow Gladstone Regional Council to improve the resilience of Marsh Road and Popenia Road to future weather events such as flooding."

Assistant Minister Butcher said the Gladstone region had seen its fair share of natural disasters and today's funding announcement was another positive step towards building resilience in the region.

"Marsh Road is the sole access road for a timber yard, primary producers and residential properties and Popenia Road is a vital link for more than 25 residential properties, including primary producers, to access services such as health and education," Mr Butcher said.

"Today's funding will enable council to rebuild these vital transport routes to be more resilient to future events." Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the funding was a welcome boost for the region which is still rebuilding as a result of natural disasters.

"Council can now upgrade a further four sites on Marsh Road and improve the resilience of Popenia Road," Cr Burnett said.

"Council is increasing the width of Popenia Road and constructing a strengthened concrete floodway with better flood protection added to prevent damage.

The approaches to the floodway will be straightened and widened to two lanes to improve safety.



"Marsh Road will receive upgrades to four creek crossings along the road, including rock protection added to the approaches of the floodways to prevent washout and flood damage.



These Marsh Road works will complement Betterment works Council has already undertaken to upgrade the approach of another floodway on this road.



"I thank the Australian and Queensland governments for the funding to upgrade these important local roads." Gladstone Regional Council has already started works on 2015 Betterment projects for Norton, Tableland, Mt Larcom Bracewell, Davis, Bindawalla, Gentle Annie and Cattle Creek roads.