Council to place cameras to monitor 64 Gladstone intersections

THE Gladstone Regional Council will place video cameras at 64 intersections across the region to record traffic volumes within the Gladstone, Calliope, Boyne Island, and Agnes Water township areas over the course of seven days, beginning tomorrow.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said that the information gathered via the traffic survey at the nominated intersections, which is scheduled for completion on November 30, would assist with future planning.

"Knowing which intersections require upgrades to cater for increased usage means Council can plan effectively and efficiently to ensure they remain viable and safe for motorists and other road users to utilise in years to come," Councillor Burnett said.

"It should also be pointed out that the temporary placement of these cameras is for the purpose of measuring traffic volumes only and is not intended to measure driver speeds or record other traffic offences."

The cameras will operate from 5am to 7pm on each of the seven days.