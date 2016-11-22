30°
Council hands out $820K in contracts to local businesses

Chris Lees | 22nd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Emergency Solutions Australasia managing director Genee Crosby. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Emergency Solutions Australasia managing director Genee Crosby. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards

ESA Fire managing director Genee Crosby has given kudos to Gladstone Regional Council for supporting local suppliers.

The company, found at 10 Side St, won a contract to supply, deliver and service fire equipment as well as proved training for the equipment for the council.

Ms Crosby said it was "fantastic” to have the support from the council.

"It's great that they are deciding to go local and not look aborad or outside the Gladstone region,” she said.

"It's nice that they're keeping small to medium sized businesses (in the loop) and using us.”

Ms Crosby said having the council's backing to deliver this contract was a good boost too.

"We pride ourselves on being able to maintain our contracts and work efficiently,” she said.

The contract involves maintaining and inspecting fire equipment and fire safety systems too.

"We look after special hazards, gas systems, fire detection systems and we also provide fire training for the staff and also quality products,” Ms Crosby said.

ESA Fire works across all operations, from small retail operations, mining and the marine industries.

"We service a lot of international marine vessels too,” Ms Crosby said.

ESA Fire was not the only local company to recieve a contract from the council.

Ocean Tyre Pty Ltd is the council's primary supplier of truck and machinery tyres and seciondary supplier of passenger and light commercial tyres.

Bridgestone Australia's Gladstone workshop will be the primary supplier of passenger and light commercial tyres.

The three contracts are work $820,000.

Finance and Corporate Governance Committee chairman Rick Hansen said the council had adopted its local preference policy earlier this year to help local suppliers compete for the supply of goods and services to the council.

"We're serious about boosting local business and employment,” he said.

Gladstone Observer
