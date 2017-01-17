Council expected to give mega servo approval today

A development application has been lodged with Gladstone Regional Council to build a service station on Dawson Hwy. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

OFFICERS are recommending that Gladstone Regional Council approve a mega service station with three franchise eateries, on Wenitong St.



A decision on the development approval is expected to be made at today's council meeting.

The meeting starts at 9am.

Developer Pitman Constructions Pty Ltd have lodged the application with Gladstone Regional Council for the service station.

The developer has lodged a material change of use for the land, which was zoned for medium density residential under the Gladstone Regional Council's planning scheme.

In the past the site has been earmarked for a 52 unit motel and a big shed.