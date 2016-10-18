Council to decide on $1.5m fix to dangerous ride

TODAY the council will vote on the best solution to fix safety and congestion issues on Harvey Rd.

The crossing at Clinton State School notorious for near-misses, which students will be forced to use regularly if council's proposal is followed through. Campbell Gellie

The council has put forward plans for installing a set of traffic lights at the section of road opposite Clinton State School.

The council has set aside $1.5 million to fix the troubled road, which has parents worried sick about their children after school.

Last week The Observer spoke to parents of children at Clinton State school, whose children use the busy road after school.

One mother, Kerry Berthun, said the number of trucks, speeding drivers, and a lack of signage contributed to the dangers.

"It's havoc and just crazy out there," Ms Berthun said.

"I'm worried about (my boy) but you can only protect children so much."