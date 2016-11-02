Local businesses score $820K contracts

Gladstone Regional Council yesterday chose three local suppliers to provide services worth $820,000 across all contracts.



Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said locally owned and operated ESA Fire had been reendorsed to "supply, deliver and service fire equipment and provide training in that equipment's use".



Councillor Burnett added that locally owned Ocean Tyres Pty Ltd would be Council's "primary supplier of truck and machinery tyres and secondary supplier of passenger and light commercial tyres".



"Bridgestone Australia's established workshop in Gladstone will be Council's primary supplier of passenger and light commercial tyres and secondary supplier of truck and machinery tyres," he said.



Finance and Corporate Governance Committee Chair Cr Rick Hansen said, in the past financial year, Council spent approximately $60,000 on fire equipment services and $350,000 on tyres and associated services.



"A similar amount of local spending would support about four full time jobs in our region, according to Council's profiling of direct and indirect economic impacts," he said.



Cr Hansen said Council adopted its Local Preference Policy earlier this year to help local suppliers compete for the supply of goods and services to Council.



"We're serious about boosting local business and employment," he said