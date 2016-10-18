'Over supply': New four-storey unit complex for Gladstone

An artist's impression of the seven residential units proposed for 18 Kent St.

LANDLORDS desperate for tenants will have yet another block of units to compete against.

Gladstone Regional Council has given the go ahead to a local couple's development plan for a unit complex at West Gladstone.

Sheryl Gheradi and Pat Condon plan to knock down their existing cottage at 18 Kent St to make room for the complex.

The four-storey structure will consist of seven units, with the ground level storey below street level and the garages at entry level to reduce building height.

Six neighbours objected to the plans, and were mostly annoyed about losing their views and possible traffic congestion.

UP IT GOES: Council was left with no choice but to approve another unit complex, despite high vacancy rates. Luke Mortimer

The views of neighbours weren't considered because the building complies with planning requirements, including height.

The city's high vacancy rates were also not considered because the area was designated as a development area.

"The other thing to keep in mind is the approval for a development such as this has a currency period of four years, so while an approval may be issued today, they may wait until more favourable (market) conditions are available before proceeding with the development," a council officer said.

Traffic had already been considered with the zoning of the land as high-density residential.

During discussion Cr Peter Masters said while he acknowledged local jobs were important, he couldn't help but question the need for the development given a "current over supply" of units in Gladstone.

"There's a fair public perception about over supply," he said.

The council officer said the issue of need was only relevant where a development was proposed for an unsuitable location and, given the high-density residential zoning, shouldn't be considered in this case.

"We would be in a very bad position to refuse a development that meets the complete requirements of the planning scheme and is in the right location," she said.

Co-developer Ms Gheradi previously told The Observer she and Mr Condon plan to live in the penthouse unit of the complex.

"We're not in any hurry because we're not doing this to meet a market need, we're building this for ourselves too."