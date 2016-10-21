Push to sell homes that flooded Gladstone's market

THEY get the stick for the oversupply of housing in Gladstone and now the councillors are doing something about it.

This afternoon, the last item on the Local Government Association of Queensland Conference, Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett put a motion forward to lobby the Federal Government to change the rules to the first home buyers grant.

The motion was to include existing homes in the first home buyers grant instead of just new builds.

With a vacancy rate hovering about 10% in Gladstone, the idea is still fill those empty homes.

Homes Cr Burnett knows the council approved to be built.

"Council didn't approve the (liquefied natural gas) industry and during the boom a lot of housing was approved," he said.

"But developers have the right to develop their land and if they tick all of the planning boxes we cannot refuse them.

"And when we went through the boom people were telling us to approve homes more quickly because the price of rent was too high."

Suburban housing in Glenvale, Toowoomba, Friday, October 17, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle Kevin Farmer

His motion was carried by the body for all of the local government in Queensland.

And now it will be the associations duty to lobby for the change to the first home buyers grant to come in affect.

Changes that won't affect the building industry according to Cr Burnnett.

"If we can help stimulate the housing market in Gladstone by attracting first home buyers then it could also stimulate the building industry," he said.

"By getting people to move into these empty dwellings, some only a year old, that will create confidence in the housing market and people will invest in building."

This message echoes calls from Real Estate Institute of Queensland chief executive officer Antonia Mercorella to include existing homes in the grant.

"These markets have a surplus of housing, established homes, and there is no need to build more housing - but to qualify for the Government's grant home owners are forced to build," she said.

"This is grossly inefficient and is damaging to our regional markets."