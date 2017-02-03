Could have been murder: Pokies assault leaves man with face fractures

IT COULD have been murder.

That's what a magistrate told one of two men charged over a vicious assault that left a third man with facial fractures.

Jessie Elliot Short-Morland, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

Short-Morland, from Sydney, had travelled to Gladstone with his employer and a co-worker for a job on July 6 last year, and the three enjoyed a post-work drink at the Gladstone Reef Hotel.

Prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court the trio were walking back to their accommodation about 11.15pm when things turned violent.

Mr Reece said Short-Morland's boss, Samuel Stanley, 29, allegedly pushed the third man to the ground and punched him repeatedly in the face.

Mr Stanley's alleged involvement is still before the court.

Short-Morland punched the man in the face, then pulled him up by his shirt, which ripped and caused the man to fall and hit his head.

The co-worker was able to get away and call Triple Zero, with police taking up the matter with Short-Morland and Mr Stanley at their accommodation.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with bruises, bleeding and facial fractures.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said the assault stemmed from Short-Morland's co-worker being "obnoxious” at the hotel.

Mr Pepito said the man had cost his client money by repeatedly pressing 'gamble' on Short-Morland's poker machine wins.

He said the victim had returned to the hotel after being refused service earlier in the night, and was extremely drunk.

Mr Pepito said while Short-Morland had taken part in the assault, he alleged Mr Stanley initiated it.

"My client has learned a lot from this incident and now realises he should have stayed home that night,” Mr Pepito said.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke agreed, and said Short-Morland had shown a level of remorse not often seen in his court.

However, he didn't downplay the seriousness of the assault.

"There are people who have hit their head and not gotten back up,” Mr Clarke said.

"You could have been here for a murder or manslaughter.”

Short-Morland was fined $1000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, which he'll have to travel to Queensland to do.

Mr Stanley is next due to face court on February 13.