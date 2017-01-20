Cool change expected on Sunday

SCORCHER: The UV index will remain extreme at 16 this weekend.

A COOLER change is heading our way but we'll have to work up a sweat beforehand.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a top of 36 degrees for Gladstone today, which could feel closer to 40 degrees in some areas.

Cloud cover will increase as the day progresses with a 30% chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

Sunday is predicted to be cloudy, and cooler with a top of 30 degrees and a 40% chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning.

South easterly winds should keep conditions comfortable, and winds will pick up during the day and into the afternoon.

According to the bureau, humidity will peak at 90% early Sunday morning before dipping into the high 70s for the remainder of the day.

The bureau is predicting rainfall up to 3mm today and tomorrow. Sun protection remains a must with the UV index extreme at 16.