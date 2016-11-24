Construction work completion rate reaches record 11% increase

THINGS are looking up for the building and construction industry, with an 11 per cent increase ($2 billion) in the total amount of finished building work for the year to September.

This brings the value of total building work done in Queensland to more than $20 billion for the year.



The ABS statistics show that while total residential work continued to increase during the quarter by 6.8 per cent, commercial work slid by 8.8 per cent.



Master Builders deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said although the slide was worrying news, he welcomed the fact that government spending on building has increased by four per cent over the three months to the end of September.

However, it still has a long way to go, he said.



"We hope to see a turn-around in commercial work, although the prospect of this isn't helped by the fact that private and public sector spending has been flat for the past 12 months," Mr Bidwell said.



Residential building work is up a massive 17 per cent to a record of $13.7 billion across the 12 months, of which 41 per cent is for multi-units.