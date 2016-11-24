36°
News

Construction work completion rate reaches record 11% increase

Sarah Barnham
| 24th Nov 2016 11:45 AM Updated: 11:57 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THINGS are looking up for the building and construction industry, with an 11 per cent increase ($2 billion) in the total amount of finished building work for the year to September.

This brings the value of total building work done in Queensland to more than $20 billion for the year.

The ABS statistics show that while total residential work continued to increase during the quarter by 6.8 per cent, commercial work slid by 8.8 per cent.

Master Builders deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said although the slide was worrying news, he welcomed the fact that government spending on building has increased by four per cent over the three months to the end of September. 

However, it still has a long way to go, he said.

"We hope to see a turn-around in commercial work, although the prospect of this isn't helped by the fact that private and public sector spending has been flat for the past 12 months," Mr Bidwell said.

Residential building work is up a massive 17 per cent to a record of $13.7 billion across the 12 months, of which 41 per cent is for multi-units.

Gladstone Observer

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

WATCH AND ACT: Fire crews battle Theodore region bushfire

WATCH AND ACT: Fire crews battle Theodore region bushfire

This fire is moving quickly and firefighters are experiencing difficulty in controlling it.

Job uncertainty, money loss as strict rules hurt Gladstone club

MIePLACE managing director Aodhan McCann is not happy with the changes to closing times.

Last drinks will soon be called earlier at Gladstone clubs.

'Just pollution': What tourists really think of the Gladstone region

A RECENT survey posted on Facebook page Tips and Tricks of the Caravan - Camping World gathered a variety of opinions of what tourists think of the Gladstone region.

Opinions include that the region pushed away tourists with the LNG boom

Crash victim has flashbacks to moment husband died

TRAGEDY: Edward Young, 53, died in the crash, two days before Christmas last year.

Driver who caused fatal to serve six months

Local Partners

Reggae tunes and arts feature in family-friendly event

IF YOU want to see this band play you might have to be invited to their place for a cold beer.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

New lane for busy Gladstone road

MOVING AHEAD: Construction trickling along at the site of the new Aldi on Breslin St

WORKERS have well and truly started construction of the lane.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

Part one of The Morning Bulletin's chat with the musical theatre star looks at her childhood in Central Queensland.

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Auction 15th...

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

SUPERB LOCATION - HUGE POTENTIAL

15 Carthurbie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 7 AUCTION

Located in Parksville where acreage blocks such as 15 Carthurbie Court are the norm. This home and land is positioned on a 3651m2 (approx) block. The appealing...

DON&#39;T MISS YOUR CHANCE - SELLING AT AUCTION!

13 Sydney Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

The community of Calliope is ever expanding with the development of the shopping complex and units under construction. Sydney Street is perfectly located tucked...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $355,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE WITH COMMANDING VIEWS

8 Trinity Place, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 2 Expression of...

A distinctive, high set home located in this exclusive pocket, Sun Valley. This home has a Mediterranean touch with shutters on all the windows providing complete...

RECEIVERS&#39; SALE FIVE BEDROOM HOME IN RIVER RANCH

11 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

House 5 2 2 Receivers' Sale

Five bedroom dwelling on 9.9 acres (approx) of land Lot 77 on RP611759 Featuring: *Timber kitchen with butler's pantry *Formal and informal living, plus separate...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

12 Kennedy Close, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 4 2 $399,000

Rarely do homes like this come to the market. This modern home offers a unique floor plan that would ideally suit the family looking for their own private space. ...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

CQ mine to return dozens of homes to State Government

UPROOTED: Wesfarmers Curragh has chosen not to renew the lease on 44 Blackwater properties

Dozens of families relocating as company offloads coal assets

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!