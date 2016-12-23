30°
News

Conservative Party? Is Cory Bernardi about to go rogue?

Claire Bickers, News Corp Australia Network | 22nd Dec 2016 8:55 AM
Senator Cory Bernardi
Senator Cory Bernardi Aap

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEARS are mounting in the Liberal Party that Senator Cory Bernardi is set to split from the Coalition to launch the new Australian Conservatives Party early next year.

The move would leave Malcolm Turnbull in an even more precarious situation in the upper house, where he currently needs the support of 10 key crossbenchers to pass his legislative agenda.

Speculation that the maverick senator could split from the Liberals to form his own party bankrolled by Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart flared after Ms Rinehart and Senator Bernardi met key members of US president-elect Donald Trump's campaign team in Washington last month, including former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, The Australian reports.

Senator Bernardi has not commented on his plans but allies and colleagues of the outspoken conservative told The Australian a breakaway Trump-inspired movement was ­imminent.

Attempts were now being made to convince him to stay with the party.
 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on his visit to Rockhampton
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on his visit to Rockhampton Chris Ison ROK271016cpm7

The South Australian senator's strong opposition to a carbon tax being put back on the agenda as part of a climate change policy review resulted in an embarrassing week leading up to the Council of Australian Government's meeting for the Prime Minister just last month.

The speculation around a split was also fuelled by a message on Senator Ber­nardi's Australian Conservatives website this week, which says the group is planning a "massive" 2017 after operating since July with "modest staff numbers and a bare bones website".

"This is all set to change in 2017," the website says.

"Our new state-of-the-art website is almost ready to go, and we will be launching it early next year, along with a number of important campaigns."

Senator Bernardi dismissed any suggestions of a split as "gossip", but close allies of the ­conservative told The Australianhe had become more serious about the idea of a new party.

It comes as public trust in government has dropped to a near 50-year low.

"He is becoming more serious about this as people are losing faith in the Liberal Party and as he is losing faith in Malcolm Turnbull," one senior Liberal told The Australian.

Another friend and ally of the senator's told the publication they were "very concerned" he would quit early in the year and could even attempt to encourage other parliamentary colleagues to join the party.

"I don't think this is a ­flippant thing; this is now serious," the ally said. "I am worried about it, and I will do everything I can to try to keep him in our tent."

Senator Bernardi yesterday refused to confirm the move and told The Australian he would "not comment on gossip or speculation".

Topics:  cory bernadi editors picks

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

APLNG take huge sale drop in China deal

Five year China gas deal

Pauline Hanson: First Queensland, then the entire country

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson addresses the media during the One Nation candidates launch at North Lakes Golf Club, Brisbane.

“We’ve got potentially three elections in three different states.”

Local Partners

'I'm blessed!': Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

A COURT in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer and take his camera equipment.

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

SHOPPERS are going a little more crazy than they did last year.

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa Wilkinson and David Campbell pictured hosting Carols by Candlelight in 2015.

TODAY show swaps shift to host an evening of songs by candlelight.

This could be your fast track to singing success

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace was first spotted at Fast Track before winning the national competition.

COMPETITION: Are you the next singing sensation?

Home grown Innocent Eve set to tour 2017

Rachel and Rebecca are a sister country/folk duo called Innocent Eve.

"... there are no smoke and mirrors.”

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

HIGH PROFILE INDUSTRIAL SHED + YARD OPPOSITE GLADSTONE AIRPORT

Clinton 4680

Commercial :: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced ... Price Upon...

:: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced hardstand :: Well known location, the first shed when entering Callemondah :: Building Area...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $345,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $159,000

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $160,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!