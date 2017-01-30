'Concerning': Woman's worry for young Gladstone drivers

DRIVER trainer Melissa Mayers wants young drivers to know how to change a tyre and check their oil.

The M and M Driver Trainers owner will host basic car knowledge workshops with other Gladstone businesses Ocean Tyres and GMW Mechanical.

Melissa Mayers will host road and car safety workshops for young drivers. Mike Richards GLAGLA200115SCAM

She said it was "concerning" the number of her students who didn't know how to change a tyre.

"With doing driving lessons and chatting to students, I've realised basic car knowledge is missing," Ms Mayers said.

"Even though we concentrate on road safety and rules, the kids don't know much about their cars."

Ms Mayers said students would rely on their parents or friends if they broke down or needed to change a tyre.

"If they're travelling on their own, which they will be doing when they get their licence, they need to know the basics of their vehicle," she said.

The information sessions showed how small businesses could work together, Ms Mayers said.

GMW Mechanical, a Gladstone business, will help deliver the under the bonnet information and Ocean Tyres will teach students the basics of how to tell if your tyres need to be changed.

"It's so important for our young drivers to have this knowledge," Ms Mayers said.

"I had a student recently who didn't know how to check her tyre pressure, she had no idea how to tell if the tread was gone too."

Ms Mayer said the first workshop was almost full, but they were hoping to continue with more in the next 12 weeks.

The workshop is for students of M and M Driver Trainers.

Ms Mayer said eventually it could be opened up to siblings and parents too.

For more information phone 0422032315 or visit the Facebook page.