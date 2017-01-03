Cyclone game to save kids from 'very severe' traumatic stress

KIDS and big kids alike can cure the wet-weather blues courtesy of new cyclone awareness computer game developed by the Bureau of Meteorology.

'Stormwatchers' is an interactive 3D game that takes children through five scenarios in which they learn to mentally and practically prepare for cyclones.

The game allows children to choose the state in which they live to create their own cyclone experience, enabling them to learn the necessary skills to be better prepared for a real cyclone situation.

Children can learn how to prepare their home for a tropical cyclone, interpret cyclone warning systems and track and plot the approach of a tropical cyclone in their region.

Gamers are able to purchase emergency kit supplies, prepare a family emergency plan and identify a safe place to shelter with information provided that is specific to each states emergency procedures.

The game is aimed at primary school children, but the information provided is a useful weather educational tool for the whole family.

Stormwatchers was distributed as a school-based CD ROM package during the late 1990's and has since evolved.

The psychological effect of cyclones on children has become more apparent in recent years with 13 percent of primary school children and five percent of high school children experiencing 'severe' or 'very severe' Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of Tropical Cyclone Larry, which devastated far north Queensland in March 2006.

The game can be downloaded for PC by visiting the BOM's website or www.bom.gov.au/storm_watchers_game/.