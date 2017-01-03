29°
News

Cyclone game to save kids from 'very severe' traumatic stress

3rd Jan 2017 9:31 AM Updated: 10:20 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

KIDS and big kids alike can cure the wet-weather blues courtesy of new cyclone awareness computer game developed by the Bureau of Meteorology.

'Stormwatchers' is an interactive 3D game that takes children through five scenarios in which they learn to mentally and practically prepare for cyclones.

The game allows children to choose the state in which they live to create their own cyclone experience, enabling them to learn the necessary skills to be better prepared for a real cyclone situation.

Children can learn how to prepare their home for a tropical cyclone, interpret cyclone warning systems and track and plot the approach of a tropical cyclone in their region.

Gamers are able to purchase emergency kit supplies, prepare a family emergency plan and identify a safe place to shelter with information provided that is specific to each states emergency procedures.

The game is aimed at primary school children, but the information provided is a useful weather educational tool for the whole family.

Stormwatchers was distributed as a school-based CD ROM package during the late 1990's and has since evolved.

The psychological effect of cyclones on children has become more apparent in recent years with 13 percent of primary school children and five percent of high school children experiencing 'severe' or 'very severe' Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of Tropical Cyclone Larry, which devastated far north Queensland in March 2006.

The game can be downloaded for PC by visiting the BOM's website or www.bom.gov.au/storm_watchers_game/.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology computer games cyclone stormwatchers

Bechtel worker's bullying claim: I was threatened with a knife

Bechtel worker's bullying claim: I was threatened with a...

FORMER Curtis Island worker opens up about alleged horror ordeal that led him to sue Bechtel $3.1 million.

Cyclone game to save kids from 'very severe' traumatic stress

Computer game raises cyclone awareness for kids

Man critical as Gladstone dog squad hunt for car passengers

Police dog squad joins the search for a man wanted by police in Hervey Bay near Urraween Rd. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

POLICE are trying to speak to a man found lying on the Dawson Hwy.

Gladstone region's worst roads in the wet revealed

Boyfriend wasn't paying attention when he drove his girlfriend's car into a flooded Glenlyon St. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer

THOSE ON Gladstone's roads everyday reveal our worst streets.

Local Partners

Gladstone region's worst roads in the wet revealed

THOSE ON Gladstone's roads everyday reveal our worst streets.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Leader: Avoid a tragedy on Gladstone's wet roads

HAZARDOUS: Wet weather and road works like these on Harvey Rd can make for dangerous driving.

LEADER CALLS on Gladstone drivers to take care in the wet.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

BINDI Irwin has been reunited with American boyfriend Chandler Powell, two days into the new year.

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 4 $589,500

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 $365,000

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move today...

SPACIOUS, MODERN, FAMILY HOME!

46 Iris Road, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction 31st...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 46 Iris Road, Kirkwood to the market. This low set brick home is located in family friendly Emmadale Gardens...

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Landlords nightmare as tenants claim $5000 compo

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

A NIGHTMARE spat over an “alleged roof leak” for Gladstone landlords

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!