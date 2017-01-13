'Completely immature': Vandals leave dirty deed at golf course

THERE'S not much worse than a 4am start on a Friday morning, unless you turn up to work only to see all the hard work you've been putting in has been taken for granted.

That was the case for the Boyne Island Tannum Sands sports field greenkeeper this morning who, upon arriving at work, was faced with the sight of dug up dirt chunks on the 13th green.

DIRTY DEED: A large chunk of green was ripped out of the Boyne Tannum Golf Course either late yesterday afternoon or after 6pm.

The damage, which looked to have been done by a person swinging a club repeatedly at the ground, was reported to the police early this morning, Boyne Tannum Golf Shop owner Ben Fletcher said.

"Not only is it bad etiquette but its also just an inconvenience," Mr Fletcher said.

"Our greenskeeper was quite upset about it, it's his job to maintain those greens and he does a great job they are in good nick.

"But for someone to come and do that and it be the first thing he sees at about 4.30am in the morning, it's just completely immature."

Mr Fletcher said the incident would have happened either late afternoon at about 6pm or after, when staff had left for the day.

"Sometimes we have golfers that will finish up their last rounds a bit after closing time, but it's still pretty light at that time," Mr Fletcher said.

The Observer is seeking further information from the police.

Anyone with any information should contact the police 49713222, or crimestoppers at 4972 5735.