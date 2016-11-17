Competitive market a breeze for this Gladstone business

THEY CALL themselves Star Liquor, but not just because the booze is good; Gladstone residents rated the business a big gold star at the Best in Business Awards on the weekend.

The business took home first place in the Best In Service category, which Star Liquor retail manager Rachel Coleman said all came down giving the customer what they want, and more.

"It feels fantastic to be individually recognised by the community,” she said.

"It's really great for our small bottle shops, we have good customers, and repeat customers; we're glad they nominated us.”

Star Liquor, owned by the Gladstone Reef Hotel, has three locations in Gladstone, including adjoining the Gladstone Reef Hotel, Sun Valley and the most recent at the Night Owl Centre having opened in may this year.

"We tailor our specials to each demographic, and what each customer wants,” she said.

"And we focus on convenience items, like 6-packs and 10-packs.”

A chef by trade, Ms Coleman said she loves the customer service aspect of her role at Star Liquor.

"In the kitchen you don't really get to talk and see other people, but working as a manager, you interact a lot more, and get to know your customers.”