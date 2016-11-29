'It's a big risk': Business owner questions new Shell servo

THE development of a mega service station will add more competition to Gladstone's fuel players and food franchises.

The shiny new building, expected to cost $4 million, will feature three food franchises including two stores and one drive-through.

But with development applications dabbling in throughout the region for more service stations, some residents have been left wondering if more bowsers are necessary.

Gladstone Auto Club owner Kirk Porter said anything that added competition was a good thing.

Mr Porter, who also owns trucking company KJP haulage, hoped the proposed Dawson Hwy service station would be "truck friendly" and open 24-hours.

"It's an ideal location," Mr Porter said.

"On the Dawson Hwy you have the two BP (service stations) and that's it.

"We probably don't have as many servos as people think we do."

Mr Porter said his truck drivers used the Caltex at Blain Drive or Puma service stations because they were always open and truck friendly.

"It would be nice to think there could be somewhere else for trucks to go in to, and park and get something to eat from the 24-hour takeaway food places," he said.

A development application has been lodged with Gladstone Regional Council to build a service station on Dawson Hwy. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer Campbell Gellie

Developer Paul Pitman said he was unsure if Shell would have the service station open 24-hours a day.

Some food franchises have already called Dawson Hwy home for some time, including KFC, Red Rooster and Night Owl's Miss India and Gloria Jeans.

Gloria Jeans owner manager Paul Zettl said everyone at the Night Owl shopping centre was feeling the pain of the downturn.

"Everything is quiet around here at the moment," he said. "At this point in time I think it's a big risk to open up a new franchise."