Company scores lucrative Gladstone construction contract

BARGARA Concrete Tanks won a $1.12 million tender from Gladstone Regional Council to increase the volume of one of their sewerage pump station emergency storage tanks.

The pump station is located off Cemetery Dve.

PAY DAY: Company takes out lucrative contract to increase the volume of the sewerage pump station. Brenda Strong

According to the council, the station was constructed in 1973 with a typical small wet well and larger dry well arrangement.

"The storage capacity of the pump station is currently limited to 469 cubic metres, which provides just over half an hour of storage during wet weather," the report reads.

"In the event that the pump station fails, or there is a break in the rising main between the pump station and treatment plant, operational crews only have half an hour in peak pumping times to respond to the issue before raw sewage will overflow into Police Creek via a temporary turkey nest in Lions Park."