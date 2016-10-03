28°
News

Community rallies around Eli as he fights for life

Melanie Plane
| 3rd Oct 2016 1:23 PM
TAIPAN VICTIM: Little Eli is fighting for his life after being bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month.
TAIPAN VICTIM: Little Eli is fighting for his life after being bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OVER $10,000 has been raised for a toddler bitten by a Coastal Taipan in Central Queensland last month.

Two-year-old Eli from Agnes Water was collecting eggs from the family chicken pen with his mother on September 26 when he was bitten by the highly venomous snake three times.

Tragically, Eli suffered a Cardiac Arrest due to the envenomation and was declared deceased before paramedics remarkably managed to revive him.

But young Eli's battle is far from over and he remains in a critical condition, fighting for his life in a Brisbane Hospital.

To be by their son's side, Eli's parents have had to drop everything and rush to Brisbane - almost 500km away from home.

The tragic incident sent shock-waves through the Agnes Water community and residents have since rallied around the family by donating thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe campaign.

A friend of the family, Blake Hyland, started the fundraiser on Sunday and hundreds of people have already made donations.

"Eli is one of my son's playmates and is the only other toddler that lives on our street here in rural Queensland,” Mr Hyland said on the GoFundMe page.

"My wife Loulita and Eli's mum Brittany are good friends and our families have many similarities.

"It hit really close to home for me as I have two young sons and another on the way. Eli's mother is also pregnant and due to give birth early next year around the same time as my wife.

"It is a situation that could of easily happened to my family or any other young families that live in rural Australia.

"All positive thoughts go out to his family at this time and we are praying he makes a full recovery.”

Mr Hyland said all funds raised would be directly deposited into the family's bank account and go towards Eli's medical bills and hopeful recovery,

Excess funds will be donated to one of the multiple organisations who've helped the family along the way like CareFlight.

To donate, head to gofundme.com/2sb3acc.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  agnes water, coastal taipan, snake bite

Ratepayers to foot $174K bill for residents' trashy acts

Ratepayers to foot $174K bill for residents' trashy acts

Last financial year there were 116 reports of illegal dumping which cost an average of $1500 to clean up

PHOTOS: Tradies on ready for 'Hilux Heaven' auction

Hassalls general manager Steve Walls is promising bidders \"Hilux heaven\".

PHONES are ringing off the hook at Hassall’s headquarters.

Community rallies around Eli as he fights for life

TAIPAN VICTIM: Little Eli is fighting for his life after being bitten by a Coastal Taipan last month.

Community rallies around victim of snake bite.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's record-breaking year

Gladstone Ports Corporation recorded a boost to both its output and total revenue over the last financial year

"Coal exporters have been facing the worst industry conditions"

Local Partners

New $4m park with modern facilities now open

THE heart of Miriam Vale has had a revamp with the $4m ALf Larson/Lions Park now open.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Court closed down for council maintenence

Gladstone Port City Power vs Townsville Heat Mens Basketball. Michael Cedar. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

COUNCIL advises that use of the court will be limited in this time

Energetic youngsters spellbound by Wonderland

BIG GRINS ALL ROUND: Kym, Billy, Christian and Aidn Jones with the Mad Hatter.

THE school-holiday period can be a hectic time for parents

Latest deals and offers

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie has reportedly hired two expert lawyers to help her with her divorce from Brad Pitt.

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star and

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

THE ULTIMATE IN ACREAGE LIVING

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 Expression of...

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT HOME??

28 Aspland Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Tucked away in Clinton, close to Airport and a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first home buyer...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT LOCATED ON CBD FRINGE...MUST SELL

5/16 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

If you're sick of paying rent and considering buying an affordable unit in Gladstone then don't delay to contact the agent to inspect this new opportunity. This...

Here&#39;s the reasons you should inspect this home:

24 Harrier Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

This house is neatly tucked away in a leafy established suburb surrounded by established solid homes and is crying out for a new family... - It's walking distance...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $189,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Modern single level living - on easy care Allotment.

6A Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6a Hughes Street For Sale. Completed in 2014 this modern 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is low maintenance...

Tropical Gem West Gladstone

2 Smith Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 2 Smith Street For Sale. You are sure to enjoy the fantastic convenience that this central West Gladstone...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $163,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

FIRST HOME BUYERS....DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

59 Flounder street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $210,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 59 Flounder Crescent to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first home...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'