HEARTBREAKING: Dad quits job after life-changing brain injury

ONE of Rodney Hopson's saddest moments was realising he was no longer able to do what he'd done all his life.

The Calliope local had to give up his job as a truckie and working on his farm after suffering a stroke six years ago.

"As an ex-truck driver and farmer, stroke has completely changed my life," Mr Hopson said.

"I was like most people I had no idea about stroke until it happened to me."

Now Mr Hopson is raising awareness of stroke as an ambassador for the Stroke Foundation.

On Saturday he walked 10km from the Calliope River Bridge to Bunting Park, followed by a big yellow truck, to raise awareness and funds.

Rodney Hopson with fellow Boyne Valley Lions Club members Heidi Hughes and Neville Mossman. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

Mr Hopson said he was delighted by community support for his Stride 4 Stroke walk, passing his fundraising goal of $700.

"The generosity of the community has been fantastic,'' he said.

"This walk is all about raising as much awareness and funds as possible so that fellow locals can go through life without the burden of stroke.

"No matter how big or small your contribution is, every cent will make a difference in the fight against stroke."

Also walking with Mr Hopson was 10-year-old stroke survivor, Griffith Comrie.

"When I heard about Rodney's walk I immediately knew our family would want to take part," Griffith's dad, Todd Comrie said.

"Having Griffith and Rodney walking side by side highlights that stroke can happen to anyone at any age."

While the walk is over, people can still donate to Rodney's caue at stride4 stroke16.everydayhero.com /au/rodney.